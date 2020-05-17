These are the sins of the food that you Kim Kardashian can’t resist

Kim Kardashian following a healthy diet, but sometimes you like to escape for a little while on the diet, and to break the rules. Even though you are doing a diet focused more on vegetables, the advantage you have the likes to which we can connect with. After all, you’ve already proven several times to be a big fan of sweets.

The team is one of the dishes that make it to Kim’s to lose his head. So much so that, in the past year, while preparing for the met Gala, the wife of Kanye West has received an order for two dozen mini donuts. The request was made on the day previous, and proved that it was a “sin,” thought out and wished for the star’s the reality tv show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

But the temptations continue. Kim loves ice cream, especially the dulce de leche for the brand Hagen-Dazs. In 2015, he said the same that this is a sweet used to be “the thing that I liked the most in my life.” As for the meal, Kim loves to take delight in the gastronomy of mexico.