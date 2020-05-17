Video. For the moment, in which Angelina Jolie says good-bye to the son in South Korea I’m trying not to cry – the-World

Angelina Jolie was filming the good-bye to their oldest son, Maddox, on your 1.Th-day-of-classes at a university in South Korea.
The famous actress took her son for 18 years at the school before returning to the United States, and spoke with some of the students, if the parting was a difficult one. “I’m going to try not to cry”, he said.

A record of the family of Jolie-Pitt

It will be recalled that Diamond, 44-year-old adopted Maddox as a baby, in Cambodia, 2002. At the time, the actress was married to actor Billy Bob Thornton, but in the process of adoption was recorded as a single mom.

Diamond have 2 adopted children – Pax, 15, and Zahara, 14 -, and 3 biological children, the twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, and Shiloh, 13.

