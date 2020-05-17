Why Angelina Jolie has forgiven his father? We have the answer

With a career spanning more than 30 years, Angelina Jolie has established itself with one of the ones most respected in Hollywood, in front of and behind the camera.
Described as “one of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry”, Jolie is also well-known for their humanitarian work, particularly in the defence of the country at the time.
Recommended content:
The revealed facts and firsts about the children the French Angelina Jolie
Even with a career as a successful and important addition to the cultural realm, Angelina Jolie was involved in a controversy much since the release of his first feature film. One of the most controversial of his career in Angelina Jolie’s relationship with father Jon Voight, with whom the actress was in the brigade for many years to come. On the site, She, Swift, has explained why the two fought, and how they are reconciled with him; check it out below! And Captain Marvel? Angelina Jolie’s turn to the heroine of the most powerful in the MCU
The relationship of Angelina Jolie with her father, actor Jon Voight, has always been very difficult. Mainly, after a tumultuous divorce from the actor to the mother of the Jolie]As an Adult. One on one did not participate in the ceremony of the marriage of his daughter, and Jolie said that it “wasn’t healthy” to stay close to the father. Some time later, Angelina Jolie is given the surname “Voight” in the stated that “it would not make public the reasons for his poor relationship with the father.” In 2004, Angelina Jolie gave a rare statement to the media about his relationship with Jon Voight. “My father and I are not speaking. I don’t feel angry at him, so I don’t know what the family is going beyond the concept of blood,” said the actress. In 2010, Angelina Jolie confessed in the magazine Parade that he was trying to come to terms with his father. Angelina Jolie reveals the exciting story behind the tattoo
In the following year, Voight attended the premiere of the first movie, the daughter of the director. According to Diamond, the decision of whether or not to reconcile with his father came in, due to the presence of the children. “He got to know the kids, and they knew him not. I think that’s the most important thing that we do,” said the actress. Jolie also revealed that she and her father have left her past behind her. “As a general rule, we do not discuss it in the past,” he said. The differences of Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight are also political, but the actress has ensured that the topics supporters are left out of the discussion.
See also:
See also:
Even with a career as a successful and important addition to the cultural realm, Angelina Jolie was involved in a controversy much since the release of his first feature film.
One of the most controversial of his career in Angelina Jolie’s relationship with father Jon Voight, with whom the actress was in the brigade for many years to come.
On the site, She, Swift, has explained why the two fought, and how they are reconciled with him; check it out below!
And Captain Marvel? Angelina Jolie’s turn to the heroine of the most powerful in the MCU
The relationship of Angelina Jolie with her father, actor Jon Voight, has always been very difficult. Mainly, after a tumultuous divorce from the actor to the mother of the Jolie]As an Adult. One on one did not participate in the ceremony of the marriage of his daughter, and Jolie said that it “wasn’t healthy” to stay close to the father. Some time later, Angelina Jolie is given the surname “Voight” in the stated that “it would not make public the reasons for his poor relationship with the father.” In 2004, Angelina Jolie gave a rare statement to the media about his relationship with Jon Voight. “My father and I are not speaking. I don’t feel angry at him, so I don’t know what the family is going beyond the concept of blood,” said the actress. In 2010, Angelina Jolie confessed in the magazine Parade that he was trying to come to terms with his father. Angelina Jolie reveals the exciting story behind the tattoo
In the following year, Voight attended the premiere of the first movie, the daughter of the director. According to Diamond, the decision of whether or not to reconcile with his father came in, due to the presence of the children. “He got to know the kids, and they knew him not. I think that’s the most important thing that we do,” said the actress. Jolie also revealed that she and her father have left her past behind her. “As a general rule, we do not discuss it in the past,” he said. The differences of Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight are also political, but the actress has ensured that the topics supporters are left out of the discussion.
The relationship of Angelina Jolie with her father, actor Jon Voight, has always been very difficult. Mainly, after a tumultuous divorce from the actor to the mother of the Jolie]As an Adult. One on one did not participate in the ceremony of the marriage of his daughter, and Jolie said that it “wasn’t healthy” to stay close to the father.
Some time later, Angelina Jolie is given the surname “Voight” in the stated that “it would not make public the reasons for his poor relationship with the father.”
In 2004, Angelina Jolie gave a rare statement to the media about his relationship with Jon Voight.
“My father and I are not speaking. I don’t feel angry at him, so I don’t know what the family is going beyond the concept of blood,” said the actress.
In 2010, Angelina Jolie confessed in the magazine Parade that he was trying to come to terms with his father.
Angelina Jolie reveals the exciting story behind the tattoo
In the following year, Voight attended the premiere of the first movie, the daughter of the director. According to Diamond, the decision of whether or not to reconcile with his father came in, due to the presence of the children. “He got to know the kids, and they knew him not. I think that’s the most important thing that we do,” said the actress. Jolie also revealed that she and her father have left her past behind her. “As a general rule, we do not discuss it in the past,” he said. The differences of Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight are also political, but the actress has ensured that the topics supporters are left out of the discussion.
In the following year, Voight attended the premiere of the first movie, the daughter of the director.
According to Diamond, the decision of whether or not to reconcile with his father came in, due to the presence of the children.
“He got to know the kids, and they knew him not. I think that’s the most important thing that we do,” said the actress.
Jolie also revealed that she and her father have left her past behind her.
“As a general rule, we do not discuss it in the past,” he said.
The differences of Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight are also political, but the actress has ensured that the topics supporters are left out of the discussion.