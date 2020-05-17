Why Angelina Jolie has forgiven his father? We have the answer

The relationship of Angelina Jolie with her father, actor Jon Voight, has always been very difficult. Mainly, after a tumultuous divorce from the actor to the mother of the Jolie]As an Adult. One on one did not participate in the ceremony of the marriage of his daughter, and Jolie said that it “wasn’t healthy” to stay close to the father.

Some time later, Angelina Jolie is given the surname “Voight” in the stated that “it would not make public the reasons for his poor relationship with the father.”

In 2004, Angelina Jolie gave a rare statement to the media about his relationship with Jon Voight.

“My father and I are not speaking. I don’t feel angry at him, so I don’t know what the family is going beyond the concept of blood,” said the actress.

In 2010, Angelina Jolie confessed in the magazine Parade that he was trying to come to terms with his father.

See also: