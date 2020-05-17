Winnie Harlow has been dating with the star in the NBA, and that is the ‘example’ of Kendall Jenner

Winnie Nate has found love on the side of the star The NBA Kyle Kuzmaone of the most famous of the ex-boyfriend of Kendall Effects.

According to the web site TMZthe new couple is moving out of the quarantine, the two of them. In fact, the couple had already been seen during a visit to the grocery store.

A source close to the model and the athlete is confirmed, the speculation on the claims of the publication, and stated that the relationship has gone on for almost a month now.

