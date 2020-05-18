A former child actress with Disney, Selena Gomez reveals bipolar disorder

Prior to being known as a singer, Selena Gomez it was featured when it was used in the series The Wizards of Waverly Placeinterpreting the character of Alex Russo.

And on Friday, the 3rd of April, the actress gave an interview with another ex-star, child of the Disney, Miley Cyrus, who shot to fame with a series of Hannah Montana.

Miley Cyrus has an online program, which is entitled Yes Mindedand in it, Selena Gomez has said that he suffers from bipolar disorder, she revealed her diagnosis for the first time to the public.

“I had the knowledge that I had problems with several of the depressions and anxiety for so many years,” said Gomez. “I was one of the best psychiatric hospitals in the United States, McClean Hospital, and I found out that after years and years of going through many different things, I realized that I was bi-polar”.