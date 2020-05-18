After the fight, Perry denies that feat, with Taylor Swift, “Nothing is going to happen.”

On the day they were the enemy, but with the passage of time things are moving, so much so that, in the last year, both of which play opposite the clip on the track, You Need to Calm Down, and Taylor Swift.

In recent years, Katy Perry it has been shown to be more mature, and is impressed with the changes in the new era. With a new album, the pop star will be released in the second half of the year, and the queues are huge.

Bruno rejects the child 11 years of age, if the stresses of live, and is chased away with his wife: “Poor little boy”

+Sikera, Jr. can be seen by the living, announced the new, bombastic, and shoot the famous in the world: “Terrorism”

Last Friday (15), and Perry released one more song that was named as the Daisies. The fans started to believe in the possible collaboration of her with Taylor Swift, but sadly it wasn’t to be.

It turns out that the lack of partnership in this range did not do in the Katycats to lose hope. With this, all the speculations point out that some of the new work of the singer, Taylor Swift will pop up.

Your-own-Katy-Perry-just-with the hopes of the fans, during an interview with the Hits Radio Breakfast, in which she reported that there is no cooperation with a former enemy. “Nothing is going to happen to you,” she said. The possibility of a single one that was not dismissed at any time, but according to the muse, is a collaboration between the two could occur only in the future.

+ Paolla Oliveira, causes a fight, it exposes the struggle overwhelming and a child is involved: “there are more important things”

On the day they were the enemy, but with the passage of time things are moving a little bit, so much so that, in the last year, both of which play opposite the clip on the track, You Need to Calm Down, and Taylor Swift. Surprisingly, at the end of the video Katy Perry it appears dressed in an outfit like Taylor and the French fries. In the end, they have their arms around each other, and prove to you that the grudge that you once existed in the past.