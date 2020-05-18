All about the collection of make-up to Stormi

Stormi Websterthat makes us forget that it is about to turn 2 years old, has already entered into the world entrepreneur of the mother Kylie Jenner! Stormi you are now ready to launch its first collection of make-up!

A small one will do a collaboration with, of course, the brand name of the mother, and the Case Cosmetics, announced the news on Instagram. “The first collaboration by the year 2020, in a bit.”

In the picture, Stormi appears in the middle of a meeting, of the company, and it looks like you have already given feedback as to the colors and patterns. In the table, we can see that the packaging was inspired by the heir will have many of the butterflies on the pink background.