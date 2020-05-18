All about the collection of make-up to Stormi

Stormi Websterthat makes us forget that it is about to turn 2 years old, has already entered into the world entrepreneur of the mother Kylie Jenner! Stormi you are now ready to launch its first collection of make-up!
A small one will do a collaboration with, of course, the brand name of the mother, and the Case Cosmetics, announced the news on Instagram. “The first collaboration by the year 2020, in a bit.”
In the picture, Stormi appears in the middle of a meeting, of the company, and it looks like you have already given feedback as to the colors and patterns. In the table, we can see that the packaging was inspired by the heir will have many of the butterflies on the pink background.
In the photo, we can see that the line is expected to be launched on Valentine’s Day, Valentine’s Day in the United States, which takes place on the 12th of February. It would be a date that is more than special, because of the small 2 years old on the 1st of February.
As for the details of those, we know where it came from, the inspiration…. The parents of a Stormi, in the Kylie and Travis Scotthave tattoos and the same for the butterfly and the star KUWTK posted many clicks are on the topic of the bug, including costumes, paintings, and jewelry in the past couple of years. Remember that the room is small it is also decorated with a theme.
Through Instagram, Kylie has already proved that Stormi is a fan of the make-up. In the video, how cute, the heir of the Effects comes from passing one of the batons to their brand. “Happy!”she said laughing at how you look at it in the mirror. “You’ve got lipstick on your teeth, baby.”said the proud mother.
In march of last year, Has become a billion dollar more of the young man of the world, according to Forbes magazine, thanks to the brand’s make-up.
Since the start of the Case with Cosmetics in 2015, the Case is the owner of 100% stake in the company, thus creating an empire of her beauty. In the early years of the company, and the products were to be sold only online, and some of the pop-ups. But in the year 2018, the star of KUWTK entered into a distribution agreement with the Other, and to her cosmetics, and began to be sold on the shelves of the store.
According to Forbes, esssa strategy that has helped the Case with Cosmetics to increase the yield by 9% in 2018, reaching about US$360 million. The journal also said at the time that the star is worth a minimum of$ 900 million.
