Angelina Jolie has a noble action to help the kids in quarantine

The star, Angelina Jolie has returned to prominence by the social worker. This time, she opted to help the children who are placed in quarantine, for the sake of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
In a statement to the press, the organization of The Kid’s Hungry, has revealed that Angelina Jolie has donated$ 1 million to the action of the body. The value of more than$ 5 million in the conversion, that is, to purchase and deliver the meals to the children in the United States.
The action is intended for children from low-income families. The actress has drawn attention to the situation in the world is because of the disease. “More than a billion children are at home all around the world, for the sake of the coronavirus. Many of them depend on the food, and the support that they are given at school, including about 22 million people in America. The Kid’s Hungry, is making every effort to reach the greatest number of children,” said the star in a statement. The NGO also announced that it has raised$ 2 million for the campaign. With a value of 30 states in the United states are taken care of. Angelina Jolie has a single heir; you know who it is
At the same time, it supports the organization, Angelina Jolie will also be implemented. The star is in quarantine with his family. The actress has gained to the company, the Maddox, her oldest son. The young man came back from South Korea, because they have their classes put on hold. Angelina Jolie has six children, all of them at the wedding, with Brad Pitt. The two of them broke up at the end of 2016. The famous ones are the parents, of Persons, of 16 years, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.
