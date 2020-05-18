Angelina Jolie has a noble action to help the kids in quarantine

The action is intended for children from low-income families. The actress has drawn attention to the situation in the world is because of the disease.

“More than a billion children are at home all around the world, for the sake of the coronavirus. Many of them depend on the food, and the support that they are given at school, including about 22 million people in America. The Kid’s Hungry, is making every effort to reach the greatest number of children,” said the star in a statement.

The NGO also announced that it has raised$ 2 million for the campaign. With a value of 30 states in the United states are taken care of.

