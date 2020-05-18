Angelina Jolie’s charms to go on the premiere of Maleficent 2 of the London with his children

Photo: Reproduction / Instagram





Angelina Jolie appeared in a premirère of the disclosure of the Future 2, Wednesday (09). This time it is in London, she was accompanied by four of their first six children: the twins, the younger ones, Knox and Vivienne, 11-year-old Shiloh, are at least 13 years of age and older at the time, Zahara, at the age of 14.

For the event, the brothers have opted for the looks of the black one, but without losing the style. The twins wore the most basic and almost dull. Shiloh was no different from his style on the premiere of Rome, and chose to take on a bomber jacket, black tailored trousers and Converse sneakers. Whoever has dared in the night, it was Zahara, with his gala dress of black bufante and are well supported.

Angelina, as always, killed it on the red carpet with her white gown flowing, and lots of sparkle. In social networks, the fans were filled with the praises: Angelina Jolie at the premiere in London and it is truly a work of art.

Of course, he also had a presence at the event was actress Elle Fanning, who, like Angelina, has occupied the position of one of the main characters of the story. The two, who in an interview has already said that if you give a well-posed side-by-side, showing all of its guests.

Almost always the companion of her mother, Zahara has been following some of your steps. On the one hand, according to People magazine the teen is ready to launch a collection of jewellery in collaboration with jeweller Robert Procop, who shall be called The Zahara Collection.