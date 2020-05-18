Believe the hype: coconut oil may be the only partner you need

The She was elected to a nine ways to incorporate it into your Beauty routine-daily, and spread it to other uses for the foot.

Coconut oil is not only just the one bottle, forgotten, in a section of a healthy (and dry) to the grocery store. It is a product of multi-purpose life-on-life, which serves to moisturize the skin and hair, cooking, and even whiten your teeth. If, for any reason, you are not yet aware of this ingredient is a miracle and all of its endless applications, She has made a choice.

What is it that coconut oil can’t do? The answer to that is matificar. In fact, it is not possible to matificar your skin with coconut oil. However, celebrities such as Emma Stone or Gwyneth Paltrow pointed out, this all-natural product such as one of your favorites, and we are, perhaps we should do the same. Always make sure to check the packaging, because the oil must be pure. After you include it in your next grocery list, check out the seven tips below.

Beauty:

It protects the skin against UV rays

When applied to the skin, protects it from the sun’s UV rays, which cause premature aging. However, it is to be noted that the oil is not a sunscreen, the conventional method, which blocks about 90% of the uv rays.

It relieves irritation of the skin

Recent studies have proven that if the oil improves dermatitis, and other skin problems, so much as mineral oil or other moisture on the network.

It moisturizes the areas that are more rough on the skin, and dry lips

The elbows, knees, or soles of the feet, dry? Try to moisturise with coconut oil. In the case of the sole of your foot, you can put it in the oil before going to sleep, and put on some socks, and leaving the product to act on it. In the morning you will see the results. You can use it on your face as well, although it’s not recommended for oily skin. When applied to the lips it leaves them soft and hydrated for hours on end. And mixed in with a little bit of lipstick on the former you can even make it in lip gloss improvised!

It moisturizes the hands, and improves the appearance of cuticles

Apply a small amount of coconut oil on the cuticles and massage for a few moments. In addition to improving the appearance of your nails, reducing the risk of coming into contact with bacteria or a virus that of a beauty salon.

Remove your make-up, including the fatal mask for the eyelashes, and it is also used for cleaning paint brushes

Coconut oil is a red-gentle and effective make-up application. Please apply with your fingers in a circular motion until all makeup is melted, and then wash your face with your usual cleansing gel. Speaking of make-up, cleansing of your brushes is not something that can be done only once in a while, on a monthly basis is the best option. The coconut oil will also help with this task!

It works as a conditioner in the hair a deep

You can use coconut oil hot treatment in the pre-shampoo to moisturize the strands are dried prior to washing. Let it sit for at least an hour a treatment is a hydrating deep, and with results that are visible immediately.

It improves your hair curled and up with us

For those who have a hair to thick and coarse, apply a thin layer of coconut oil to the middle to the ends to make it shiny and soft. The coconut oil will help to coat your hair against humidity, smooths it out, and give you a bright and enviable.

The two uses of the extra:

It removes stains

It’s true, it can also be used to remove stains, including carpets and furniture. Mix coconut oil with baking soda to form a paste and apply it for five minutes, on the spot.

Sets of wooden furniture and your skin to shine through

Coconut oil can help to keep your furniture looking shiny and polished. In addition to highlighting the beauty of the natural wood, and the oil seems to act as a repellent to dust. In addition to that, it also has a nice scent, and very delicate compared to many of the Polish furniture trade, that they contain strong fragrances. With regard to the skin, shoes, belts, handbags – all these accessories that need to be polished on a regular basis, as this will prevent the skin to pop.