Bella Thorne, the former star of Disney, if it is assumed came out as bisexual – Entertainment

Actress Bella Thorne, a former star of the hit Disney In The Rhythm Of Theif he took came out as bisexual this past Wednesday (the 24th). Bella posted a picture kissing another girl, and it also played a video on Snapchat in which she kisses a woman.

On Twitter, she responded to questions from the fans. One of them asked: “are You bisexual?” and Jacob responded with a “yes” is fairly straightforward.

Bella has received thousands of positive messages have become so openly, and thanks to the fans.

— Aw! Thank you for all the kind messages of acceptance from you. I love you!!! #proud

The folks on Twitter figured out that the girl that he kissed is Nice Pendergast, an ex-girlfriend of the brother of Bella Thorne.

Bella Thorne has recently ended her relationship with actor Gregg Sulkin, who was in the cast of the walt Disney participating in a series of The Wizards of Waverly Place.

Soon after taking charge, Twilight sent a picture with the words “Love is Love” or “Love is Love”.

The actress has received a lot of praise for it.

— It’s so nice when an artist takes over and helps you and your fans to accept it. You are off the chain!

— Bella, you are beautiful! Thank you, for taking, it is very important for a number of people that you influence.

“I was excited. Is this really the way things are: amazing!! Anything to create the problem or make the sexuality in the game. We have to free ourselves, to respect, and in this way you will be happy!

Bella took part in the series It and it’s going to be starring in a short film as a The Midnight Sunwith Patrick Schwarzenegger, and the terror of Amityville: The Awakening.

