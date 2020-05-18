Bella Thorne, the former star of Disney, if it is assumed came out as bisexual – Entertainment

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
9



Actress Bella Thorne, a former star of the hit Disney In The Rhythm Of Theif he took came out as bisexual this past Wednesday (the 24th). Bella posted a picture kissing another girl, and it also played a video on Snapchat in which she kisses a woman.

On Twitter, she responded to questions from the fans. One of them asked: “are You bisexual?” and Jacob responded with a “yes” is fairly straightforward.

Bella has received thousands of positive messages have become so openly, and thanks to the fans.

— Aw! Thank you for all the kind messages of acceptance from you. I love you!!! #proud

The folks on Twitter figured out that the girl that he kissed is Nice Pendergast, an ex-girlfriend of the brother of Bella Thorne.

Bella Thorne has recently ended her relationship with actor Gregg Sulkin, who was in the cast of the walt Disney participating in a series of The Wizards of Waverly Place.

Soon after taking charge, Twilight sent a picture with the words “Love is Love” or “Love is Love”.

The actress has received a lot of praise for it.

— It’s so nice when an artist takes over and helps you and your fans to accept it. You are off the chain!

— Bella, you are beautiful! Thank you, for taking, it is very important for a number of people that you influence.

“I was excited. Is this really the way things are: amazing!! Anything to create the problem or make the sexuality in the game. We have to free ourselves, to respect, and in this way you will be happy!

READ MORE:  Disney XD promoting the week, Marvel comics, check out the schedule

Bella took part in the series It and it’s going to be starring in a short film as a The Midnight Sunwith Patrick Schwarzenegger, and the terror of Amityville: The Awakening.

Go for the R7 to Play and be able to watch the programming of your Record when you want to

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here