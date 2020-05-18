Drew Seeley reminds us that relationship with Selena Gomez, writes

A little more than 10 years old, and Selena Gomez stars in a at the side of the gatissimo the actor Drew Seeleyone of the grandes sucesos film “Another Tale of the New Cinderella” and, according to the actor, and the two met each other during their scenes, and have established a good working relationship.

During his participation in the Youtube video of hollywood actress Christy Carlson Romanoknown for the role. Kim Possible in its English-language version, as well as acting in several productions, such as “Go head-to-Mana“, “Cadet Kelly“ among others, Drew Seeley he recalled the relationship he had with Better during the recordings, the re-interpretation of the famous fairy tale.

Drew do not save praise for the speak of the voice of the ‘Rare‘ ; It is amazing. A great singer, dancer and very friendly. that’s why I love you.”

The actor is still remembered for his career in the interview.