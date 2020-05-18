every minute that I am able to, I’m always thankful for’

Photo: Reproduction





As Angelina Jolie takes a couple of days in Rome, Italy, with her children, her father, Jon Voight, and decided to talk a little bit about your relationship with belle. The two have had many clashes in the past, to the point that the actress is refusing to invite him to her wedding to Brad Pitt, which took place in brazil in 2014. Fortunately, it seems that the stress the family was in the past, and, according to the website the Hollywood Reporter, Jon has revealed that he likes to spend time with his daughter, even though it is short.

– It’s wonderful for me to spend some time with Angie. Any five minutes that I get, I am very thankful for that, so it’s great to be able to go on a trip for a little while with her and the children, too, pointed out one on one, by taking into account the parents of six children, of Jolie: Maddox, 18 years old of age and People 15 years of age; Zahara, aged 14; Shiloh, 13 years old, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11-year-old.

In an interview, the winner of the academy award for Best Actor in 1978 for his role in a Bittersweet Homecoming, although he emphasized that it appreciates the work of Angelina. Recently, the actress returned for the movie, the second part of the Future, and, while on the red carpet, I drew attention to the clicks with the kids, and on top of this, with a number of drag queens.

– I am a parent and a fan. As with all great actors, Angia, has its own unique, and, you know, it’s a collection of the understandings, he said. It is a very, very strong about it. When it comes to a set, is completely at ease. She knows what she wants to do.