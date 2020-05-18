Exitoína · Kevinho you record a clip with the ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, Rio de Janeiro

The brazilian is Kevinho, he recorded a clip on the side of the rapper Tyga, the ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner. The production of the video, it happened this past Monday (the 27th), in the Vidigal, in Rio de Janeiro.

The first single is called Sexy Body, and it was the first partnership between the two musicians. “I hit a world,” he said of the win an in a post on social media.

Check it out:

+Read more: Rock In Rio-Lisbon-confirms-show-of-Anitta festival

In a conversation with the one Who, Kevinho said that the friendship between the two began after a brazilian living in the United States, and is a good friend of Tyga, he told him that he should write to the brazilian market.

“I am a direct of Tyga talking about a possible partnership, at that time already I bumped into. I thought that Sexy Body would be to a music video shoot with Tyga and when he heard it, agreed with me. After that, it was just set for our schedule,” said Kevinho.

The release date of the Sexy Body is the brazilian Carnival.

All pop divas are taking over the world!!! Always creating new trends, his works have an enormous influence on the lives of the fans. With this in mind, we have prepared an awesome list of 5 items, for those who want to show all of the love and admiration he feels for his artists ‘ favorite!

1 – t-Shirt “Ariana Grande” God is a Woman: With a soft knit and comfortable fit, this t-shirt will win over the hearts of the fans of Ariana Grande! – https://amzn.to/2PmGv6a

2 – The Sketch Book-Lana-Del-Rey: 129 pages in this Sketch Book is from the Lana del Rey it’s perfect for drawing and writing. – https://amzn.to/2MW2Yp8

3 – The Kit And Demi Lovato: Must-have for all fans of Demi Lovato, this kit is made up of the books of the year”. – https://amzn.to/2qSofaz

4 – Beyonce-Heat Femme Edp-50 ml: It is not a secret for anyone that Beyonce is a trendsetter in its own right. This is the scent of a goddess it’s a combination of elegance, charm and sensuality! – https://amzn.to/32Va0zY

5 – Lady Gaga’s Bio: If you would like to learn more about the life of a singer is Lady Gaga, then this is the item that is shown! – https://amzn.to/2JuGhpQ

It is worth noting that the price and quantity of the products that are in harmony with those of the time of publication of this article. In addition, subscribers to Amazon Prime get of the product quickly and the shipping is free, and the Exitoína you can win a share of the sales, or some other type of compensation for the links on this page.

Exitoína is now in the Telegram! Do you want to stay up to date with all the latest news? Go to https://t.me/exitoinabrasil and you don’t have to waste anything.