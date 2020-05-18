Get to know The Greatest Love in the World, a movie in the Afternoon Session, with Jennifer Aniston

The Globo TV will show, in the afternoon of this Friday (8th) in the Afternoon Session, the film, for The Love of the World, starring with Jennifer Anniston (Friends).

Directed by Garry Marshall, the comedy-drama also has a cast of Kate Hudson, Shay Mitchell, Timothy Olyphant, Julia Roberts, and Jason’s Things.

For the Love of the World, will be shown at 15, after the Newspaper Today. Find out more about the film below.


In this romantic comedy, a lot of stories related to motherhood intersect.

Sandy is a single mother with two children: Bradley, a single parent with one teenage daughter living at home; James has a complicated history with her mother, and She’s never even met his biological mother; Miranda is a tribute to the success that you want to give up having kids to pursue her career.

The Greatest Love in the World, Jennifer Aniston, and was originally launched in 2016, and it serves as a tribute to Mother’s Day.

READ MORE:  Cruella, Emma Stone, and The Woman in the Window is postponed until News of the movie theater
