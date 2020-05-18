Hair stylist for Kim Kardashian’s comments on the style of Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle you’re living in a new phase, with the shift from the family to Canada, and are looking for their place in the world. Also, your style are going to happen that changes you? In the opinion of Andrew Fitzsimonshairdresser Kim OI could not be more clear.

“You’re moving into a new space of their lives, and I’m sure that’s the style, it’s going to change for the sake of it. I think that she obviously has, over the past two years, and that is to dress in a more conservative one, with the demo that were more conservative. It always seemed to be flawless in all of the variations on the style, but I think we’re going to see her more relaxed,” he said, quoting the magazine, ” Hello.

“I love the style of it, up until today, it’s very classic and very beautiful. But I think now we are beginning to see that change in the style and exploring the different ‘vibes’ that we’ve never seen before. I’d love to see her with curly hair, because I don’t think that it would be absolutely amazing,” said still.