Halle Berry says her Oscar for best actress, it did not fit-for-nothing, ‘The inequality continues to be” It

LOS ANGELES – Halle Berry-the only black to receive an academy award for best actress, he said that his victory in 2002, turned out to be insignificant, and Michelle Rodriguez, the star of the Fast and the Furioussaid that you could let a certain amount of action films that the film makers do not “show some love for the women.

The comments of both are a call to reality for all the women in Hollywood on Wednesday evening, although, the Academy of motion picture Arts and Sciences in the United States has said that it invited a total of 298 women, to join in the effort to improve diversity within the organization responsible for the Oscars.

“The one time you really didn’t mean anything. He did not mean anything. I thought you meant something else, but I guess it didn’t mean anything,” said Hall on his prize, fifteen years ago, the editor of the magazine, Teen Vogue, Elaine Welteroth, in an interview for the video in the film festival, Cannes Lion, released on Thursday.

The actress is said to have come to such a conclusion is troubling in 2016, when all of the 20 nominees for the academy award went to white, who began a campaign for the protection of the most high-level committee in the award.

“I was deeply offended by that, and sorry about that,” said Hall, adding that the fact that they did want to go and to yield to create more opportunities for black actors.

Already, Williams, who plays on the romance of Vin Diesel, in five of the eight movies of the successful series of the Fast and the Furious, hinted at being willing to give up a role in the running of the street, Letty Ortiz), because of the way women are portrayed.

“I just hope that they decide to show some love for the women of the franchise in the next movie, or do I have to say goodbye to the franchise’s beloved”.