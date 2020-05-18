Halle Berry says that toparia to make another film in the James Bond film: “If you asked me, I would” – Monet

+



Halle Berry in a scene from ‘007 – A New Day To Die’ (2002) (Photo: Handout)

Halle Berry has been living its best moment in the world premiere of ‘John Wick 3: Parabellum’, and he took the opportunity to let the fans even more looking forward to the revelation that toparia to do another action film from the James Bond film, if they ask for it. The actress and the 52-year-old, who took part in the world premiere of ‘John Wick’ in New York city, along with Keanu Reeves, he said that he would be willing to do this for the next James Bond film.

Halle was a Bond girl in the blockbuster 2002, and ‘007 A New Day To Die”, in which she played Giacinta “Jinx” Johnson. Her paper was highly acclaimed by the critics, a few: do you think that ITV is putting the Jinx on as the fourth girl in the most rough of the film, all of the time. And it seems that she agrees. If, according to the Metro Newswhen asked by the press whether it was going to be starring in the movie of 007, she said, “Well, maybe it’s not for tomorrow, because I’m kind of busy right now, so my schedule is kind of full. But in a couple of years ago, if you asked me, I would have to do. Right now, I’m busy being a girl, Sophie”. Halle plays the role of an assassin, called Sofia, in the new film, John Wick, and chose to star in another action film called ‘Bruises’, which she directed, in brief.

Actress Halle Berry at the side of the actor Keanu Reeves, in the event of the release of John Wick 3: Parabellum ” (Photo: Getty Images)

She said: “it Was one of the best experiences of my career to work with such a family, that’s why I’m excited to see the new movie,” she said Hello! Magazine“I knew that I was strong enough to take on this role, and it is for this reason that I came into contact with His, and he said that he had no choice but to be for me to climb. I know that I am a 52-year-old, but I am also a strong, active, and I’m tired of being defined by the numbers of my birthday”.

He went on to say, “it Is really important that we, as women, let’s start off with the back of the prejudice, to show you what we can do.” When asked on the Today Show, who should replace Daniel Craig as James Bond, Halle said she wanted to be a woman in the sought-after role “for A woman. No, it is a joke. From Queen Latifah!. What must be done? I’d love to see Hugh Jackman or Idris Elba. I’d tell you.”

Halle Berry receiving the Oscar for Best Actress in 2002 (Picture: Getty Images)

