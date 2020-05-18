Halle Berry-share this photo-naked on Instagram

Hall Barry has shown his character – which is not so common to be seen – and shared a photo on Wednesday morning, the 17th of may, and on Instagram, where it appears fully in the nude, even if they do not understand all of the parts of the body

Posing behind a glass, she shows it to people all the curves, and in the caption wrote: “I’ll tell you what freedom is to me. With no fear,” a phrase from a famous singer, Nina Simone.

It will be recalled that Halle Berry is 50 years old, and he was well-known for participating in movies such as ‘007’, ‘Cat Women’, or ‘Gothika’.