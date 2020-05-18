I think That you are Going to Love This Series that we all love, and the rest of the world does not want to know the Life

The series, which could only pass by on our radar

We all have that one series that we loved, and we feel that it is not passed by the radar of the people around you. A friend of mine, in this instance it was a series, Banshee, which is passed between 2013 and 2016 in the us and is now available at the HBO Uk. It took years to tell me how awesome it was and that I did not understand how it was that it was not the most popular. In the past week, I decided that it was time for him to make a will, and, after four years, I can finally give you a reason to be.

My conclusion, based on the first episode, so big spoilers)

Banshee tells the story of a petty thief who, after a period of 15 years in prison, you come to the town that gives its name to the series, in search of his girlfriend/partner in crime, for which he offered it, after a robbery that went wrong. In the hope of making up for lost time, he ends up finding out that Amy (his girlfriend) has not only changed her name to Carrie, as he has a new family. Helpless, with her luck, the only solution is to go to a local bar, which is a friend of the manager, an ex-boxer and convict so-called Sugar.

When, later on, the new Sheriff of Banshee, Lucas Hood is killed in the bar in the first place, which was in the city at the hands of the two henchmen at the top of the local crime, and the robber ends up giving them the same fate, and take on the identity of the Sheriff in order to be able to integrate into the city and stay close to your loved one.

And the problem is? “Lucas Hood” is going to quickly find out who the Banshee is and is more complex than it seems, and that is to hide who they are, to run away from his past, and to make raids casual, and justice is going to be a task that you are going to put themselves and others in harm’s way than ever before.

8.4/10: the ratings on the IMDB are well worth what they are worth, but it is also a good indicator of quality.

Some of the hallmarks of the series: in addition to a good story, there are scenes of action, in particular in the fight, and won an Emmy for Special Effects in his rookie year. To see an example.

Do you have a number that is adoraste, and who has not been on the radar of the rest of the world? Share with me here or at my e-mail address.

When logic is not enough

For a thief to do full justice to step in for the justice done to the public.

It is not news to anyone that the influence the media have on the outcome of the trial in the media. The front pages of the newspapers, the tv, the talkshows and the reactions on the social networks mean that there is a clash of opinions, which may lead to a decision to lean toward one side rather than another.

Trial By Media is a new documentary series on the Netflix what follows are six cases in the media in the united states (one per episode), and how, in some way, been influenced by the coverage that was given to him. The common denominator in all of the episodes, is that the decision-making logic that has never been taken, not only because of the role of the media, but how other factors turn out to be related to, inter alia, the power of politics, money, religion, sexism, racism, and homophobia.

The episode that I liked the most: he was in the room, and tells the story of a chief executive officer of a company called HealthSouth, who, when accused of corruption and embezzlement, decided to become a host of a bimonthly talk show of religion.

What else? George Clooney is the executive producer of this series.

Case #MeToo in the program in the morning

Perhaps spurred by the documentary, the former (and for a free trial of the Apple TV+), I took a look at the series that introduced the world to the streaming service of Apple. The Morning Show will be attended by stars such as Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon and tells the story of a TV show in the morning, which was embroiled in a scandal of sexual harassment and that puts in question the reputation and the culture of the station that is forwarded.

Mitch Kessler (Carell) is the owner involved in that case, you will be fired and watch his career fall apart, but you try to prove to everyone that everything he has done has always been with the agreement and that he never forced any women to have sex with him.

Alex Levy (Aniston) is his co-host and best friend, who is in a difficult position to hold out for the boat, as long as he / she is suspected of having covered up the “case” to your co-worker. At the same time, you run the risk of being overwritten when the station does not give you the power to choose a new partner in the re-negotiation of the contract.

Bradley Jackson (adaptation of the same name) is a journalist for a station that small, which makes them popular in social networks following a viral video of a reaction by way of a story of yours. From one day to the next, and it turns into a new fellow to be Written into the program. How so? You can find out in the first few episodes, but I’ll leave you with one clue: before becoming the new co-host, He appears as a guest.

#MeToo: this is the main theme of the series is that it ends up to be exploited as well in the gray area that this kind of case you browse when there are different perceptions of consent between the individuals involved.

Recognition: it was nominated for three Golden Globes – Best Drama Series and Best Actress in a Drama Series, with Aniston and Witherspoon.

A 15-million-euros): this is the estimated cost of each of the 10 episodes that make up part of the first season. There is also a second season is on the way.

In Australia the series was to be called the The Morning Wars. not to be confused with be confused with a local program that already has the same name.

Where to getin : the first season is available on the Apple TV+.

The end credits

The first cartoon from Disney, with Mickey and Minnie it was released on this day (may 15), and in 1928, at the Walt Disney Company. It’s called “Plane Crazy,” and you can watch it in its entirety on YouTube.

Game Of Zones the animated series from Bleacher Report it is back for a seventh season, and brings them face to face with the current generation of the NBA finals against Michael Jordan. Who will come out on top?

The White Lines a series of Sign-up with the Portuguese actor Nuno Lopesdebuted today, and you will have the right to a review in the next week or so.

