Inspired by Madonna, Katy Perry shows how it would look for the Met Gala

Sand all were within the normal range, the Katy Perry is one of the stars to have a presence in a new edition of the Met Gala. However, for the sake of the the pandemic the new coronavirus, the same was adjourned.

Even so, the singer decided to show off to the fans, via a post made on his page on Instagram, as you would look you would wear to the event. It will be recalled that the 72.First edition of the gala, which was scheduled to be held on the 4th day of in may the theme was ‘About Time-Fashion-and-Duration’.

In the photo you posted in the social network, I showed that I was ready to parade on the red carpet with a look at what thebelly‘the pregnant woman would be in the spotlight. In the picture we see a bodice that was designed by the French designer, Jean-Paul Noted.

An inspired choice as well as singer Madonna and, more precisely, into the iconic bra of the cone, which is used in the early 80’s.

See this posting on Instagram what would have been… #TheMetBall2020 A publication is shared by both KATY PERRY (@katyperry4 May, 2020 at 10:20 am PDT

Remember, in the gallery of the look that Katy Perry wore at last year’s Met Gala.

Should be noted that Katy Perry is pregnant for the first time, as a result of engagement to Orlando Bloom.

Read more: Katy Perry regrets not being able to do a baby shower for a cause the pandemic