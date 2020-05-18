J-Lo and Alex Rodriguez are planning to father a child after a pandemic,

The pandemic of the new Coronavirus does not has only the plans for the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. The couple was getting ready to go up to the altar in a ceremony that is luxurious in Italy at the beginning of summer.

According to the tabloid, The National Enquirer, the COVID-19 and they made the bride and groom to postpone their plans to have a child together.

They were, in vías of hiring a ‘surrogate motherhood’ in order to have a baby or two together, and with the outbreak of the disease first arrived in the United States of america.

A source of the publication to ensure that J-Lo and A-Rod deferred to 2021, since you don’t want to put anything at risk as the world’s attempts to control the spread of the respiratory virus.

The couple already have children from previous relationships. She is the mother of twins, Max and Emme, aged 12, from her marriage to Marc Anthony, and, Well, Ella, aged 12, and Natasha, 15, with his ex, Cynthia Scurtis.

