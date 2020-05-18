Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to give up and buy the Mets, and Glamurama, reveals the reason the has led to this – Note – Glamurama

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez-they do not want to purchase the New York Mets, as has been reported widely in the last month. The two had arrived to keep the conversations ongoing with Eric Menell, one of the top executives in the j. p. Morgan Chase, about the possibility of getting a loan from the bank of the united states investment in order to take the business to the role. They have also managed to persuade the investor to Wayne Rothbaum is to be your partner in your endeavor in to the world of sports, but in the end opted to forego the purchase of the turn in the most events and so much so that in the piece, but you could also make a jump that is too high for both of them.

In the face of today’s economic environment, it is the worst in decades, because of the crisis of the new coronavirus, J-Lo and A-Rod felt that it would not be a good idea to put yourself at risk just for a moment that you have the financial reserves is critical to the wealth that they have put together, and it is estimated to be in THE$ 750-million (Us$ 4,37 million). Of this amount, US$ 400 million (R$ 2.33 bn) is the american actress and singer, who at the age of 50 are higher than ever before.

The accounts are made at the beginning of the negotiations for the purchase of the Second pointed out that the final value is to be provided by the baseball team would come close to US$ 1.5 billion (R$ 8,74 million), and Rothbaum would go with at least$ 1 billion (Us$ 5,82 billion) of the total budget and the remainder would come out of the pockets of Lopez and Rodriguez. Only failed to match the family Wilpon, the current owner of the team, and he sent them to warn you not to be willing to get rid of the active in the sports, for less than US$ 2 billion (Us$ 11.6 billion). As Rothbaum, and much less of the couple wanted to raise their offer by the Mets, I just have left to give up on the transaction, billion dollar. (For The Anderson’s Market)