JLo revealed that the o-ring with diamond, rose from US$ 2.5 mi, this is one of the best memories of her relationship with Ben Affleck – Notes – Glamurama

Jennifer Lopez is at least a good memory of your hype novel, with Ben Affleck, at the beginning of the year 2000: specifically, the o-ring with a diamond in the rose, which earned the actor when she was sought in marriage by him, and in November of 2002. Valued at US$ 2.5 billion (Us$ 13.5 million), the fees given to the star as it was one of the highlights on the local news about the celebrities of that year, and garnered so many headlines, that is until Barbra Streisand wanted to see them up close when they had the chance to do that.

“I have found it [Streisand] at a party for the Oscars, which was, at the time, when I was engaged to Ben Affleck, and I found out that she is a fan of diamonds because they asked to see my ring, by the way, I loved to have won the” J-Lo told this week in an interview that he gave in to the programme from the broadcaster, american-Zane Lowe, in the way it was originally intended to 1 (the radius of the Apple.

Many, of course, is the bride, and Alex Rodriguez, who asked for her hand with the ring is a little bit cheaper but no less luxurious, as it is a one-piece, which contains a diamond of 16 carats, and it cost more than US$ 1.8 million (R$, at 9.75 million), and chosen from among many after a seven-month search for the athlete, and retired for the perfect accessories for the occasion. The two of them, in fact, wanted to go up to the altar this year, but had to postpone their plans to marry by the tail of the multi-Covid-19. (For The Anderson’s Market)