Justin Bieber tells of the problems to be faithful to his wife at the beginning of a new relationship – 17/02/2020

In an interview with the radio station, the Beat of 1 in the United States, Justin Bieber talked a bit about his personal life, and in the beginning of your relationship with your current wife, Hailey Baldwin.

In the talk, the canadian singer said that he started going out with a model in 2018 at the earliest, and has been honest with her in regards to the truth. “I told you so, before you head out on a tour: ‘Listen, I’m still very hurt and trying to find my way around, and I’m not ready to commit myself. I don’t want to say anything right now, and do the opposite'” he says.

According to him, this attitude was related to their previous relationships. “I’ve just been honest with her, I was like, ‘I’m not in a place to be true’, and all that sort of thing, that I wanted it to be, but it still wasn’t there,” he said. “I don’t think that I was hurt from my previous relationship,” he said.

In may of that year, the couple started dating seriously, two months later, Bieber to end his relationship with Selena Gomez, which is also told in the same interview. In November, they were married to each other.

“I don’t think that I was still dealing with a lot of unforgiveness, and all that sort of thing,” said the singer about the moment he began to hang out with Hailey. “To be honest, I think that I didn’t even know what I was really struggling at that time. I guess I didn’t know what he was dealing with a lack of forgiveness,” she pondered.

He also said that the decision has caused a lot of suffering for him and Hailey. “She’s going to love to see me with other people you have hurt. And so, with that being said, she went out and did the things I did”. As we all know, they have to turn it up and it still holds a long-term relationship.