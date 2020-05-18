Katy-Perry-back on the tip to release the new album in 2020 |

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
7


In the year 2019, it was more for peace of mind on the career of Katy Perry, as compared to the previous years. With a few releases and some of the performances on TV, she likes the most in her personal life, is now engaged to actor Orlando Bloom.

But by 2020, it seems that this peace will be replaced by the hustle and bustle of the release of the album. Calling all fans of the chance for a couple of weeks, Katy Perry has returned to talk about the launch of the successor to the “Witness”.

In a recent interview for the radio, Katy Perry talked about what’s to come in the year 2020. “I’m still enjoying releasing songs bit by bit, piece by piece.. it Seems like all of the big events that will happen in 2020 and, like the Olympics in Japan. Yes, that’s a great thing! A new president [dos Estados Unidos]! Yes, that’s a great thing! Maybe it’s my album! That’s a great thing!”, said the singer hinted at the next release.

Most recently, Katy Perry released the song, “Never Really Over”, “Small Talk” and “Harleys in Hawaii”.



READ MORE:  "Manic", the New album from Halsey, this is the first release from the year 2020 to receive certified platinum in the us
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here