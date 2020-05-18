Katy Perry-if you declare at the Orlando Bloom on a trip to Egypt

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, took a few days off from work to go to the land of Egypt. There, they took the lovely photos – they look like the mount is so perfect.

When you label the images, the singer wrote in a statement, the actor also celebrated his passage from 34 to 35 years of age. I was his birthday on the last day of the 25th.

“The ancient egyptians believed that when you gave your heart, you need to weigh in. It has to be lighter than a feather to qualify for a trip to the after life. My mom is calling me down ever since I was a little girl, and I hope that, after all is said and done, my heart is as light as that one. This is a 35” shared the singer.