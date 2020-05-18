Katy Perry performance of “Daisies” at the end of the American Era with augmented reality

Katy Perry performed yesterday in a different way. Judge the reality show, “American Idol,” ABC’s, I sang her new song, “Daisies”, in a video that was recorded with the use of augmented reality with the elements of the virtual world and gaining in dimensions and in the real world.

In the course of the presentation of the first single from the album slated for August, and I have interacted with objects and the environment that they were going to change.

Days earlier, the singer revealed to BBC Radio that she did it all in a warehouse with a limited number of people. “Someone’s left it all ready for me, I’ve been there, filmed it, and then I left. I hope that has carried over from his living room as he carried me away,” he said.

The show was to air at the end of the program, that is done at a remote station on the basis of multi-coronavirus. The American Idol judge has won the most in a season for the next year, but the participation of California, and as a member of the jury, still it is uncertain, as the singer, who is expecting a baby.