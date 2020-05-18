‘Kim Kardashian’ of the crime, is found murdered in Mexico in the News

Mexico, Claudia Ochoa Felix, which is viewed as the leader of a group of sicários (the killers) that are linked to the Sinaloa Cartel, was found dead in her apartment last Saturday (the 14th). According to police, there were no signs of violence, and it is the most common cause of death intoxication by alcohol and / or drugs.

Claudia, who was presented as a model and was known for her resemblance to the advantage of the north-american Kim Kardashian, has been dubbed ” the world of crime as the “Empress of Los Antrax”.

Los Antrax are a bunch of murderers, established to protect one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, who divided the command of the organization of the drug trade, with Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman.

It would be a legacy to the leader of the group of sicários after that, Jose Rodrigo Arechiga Gamboa-known as El Chino Antrax,” was arrested in 2013. According to rumours, the that time, Claudia was in a relationship with ” El Chino, after the death of her husband, El Chavo Felix, a leading drug lord in the cartel.

Claudia denied it for the whole life of involvement in the killing, but he used to post pictures holding guns of large calibre in the side of the photo that appears in ultra-maquiada with the clothing of luxury in their social networks.

Many of these images have been deleted on its own after that, all the rumors are about to take over the leadership of the sicários started on the run to Mexico, but a number of the pictures are rotated frequently in the pages of the fans of the Empress of Los Antrax on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.