Kim Kardashian throws shade against covid-19 — and sell it all at one time

One thing is for certain, the Kardashian’s rare that it’s out of the relations of the thing” to do. Going to meet with the brands like New Balance, Gucci, Dior and Prada, to the SKIMS, the company cintas modeladoras to the entrepreneur, and socialite Kim Kardashian Westalso launched a new line of masks, “non-medical” from covid-19. In a little over an hour, the news was out.

The masks, made of Nylon and Spandex according to the tag, “does not help to reduce the risk of catching any viruses, as it is the covid-a 19”, same as decreasing the exposure to the fluids of the body. In spite of this, the company says it will donate 10 thousand tons to alleviate the effects of the coronaviruses.

The four parts are as little as $ 25 (144 reais at the current exchange rate), and a value of us $ 8 (about 46 dollars). In an announcement posted on the profile of Instagram in the SKIMS, said in a statement that “the next batch will be available in the coming weeks”.

The fortune that is estimated from the Images according to the Forbes magazine, is a 72-million-of-dollars — amount of money that can be raised after the success of the mask.





