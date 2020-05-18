Kourtney Kardashian creates in a bottle of water from Poosh’s for a good cause

Bottle Images Credit: Katie Levine / @katie_levine_, Kourtney Image Credit: Courtesy of Poosh

Kourtney Kardashianthat left Kendall Jenner, is furious, he is using his platform for a good cause. Kourtney has teamed up with the S as well as to create an alternate way of drinking water without the use of plastic bottles.

According to a report in the fall of 2017 to the Guardian, half a million plastic bottles are purchased around the world every minute, and that number will grow to more than 20 per cent by 2021.

To assist in the reduction of the number of plastic bottles that end up in landfills, the star, is selling a limited-edition bottle of the water from the metal case of the Meter as well as through its web site for a summer Poosh.

Bottle 500ml keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot drinks for up to 12 hours. It also has the texture of a rock for a better grip, and is BPA-free. The bottle is priced at$ 40, and$ 20 from each sale of the exclusive product will be donated to Oceana, a nonprofit organization that works to protect the oceans of the world.