Kourtney Kardashian gives in response is good-humored about being the only one that doesn’t work, in the family” to see!

Kourtney Kardashian is not a “Dora the Explorer”, but you don’t want to give up the travel baphônicas to get to know the different parts of the world. However, with more than 80 million followers on Instagram, your clicks are coming from, in the destinations of paradise ended up drawing the attention of the bad language and the haters of the web. Accused of being a “the Images that it doesn’t work”, on the first of the Kris Jenner took the opportunity to leave a comment, a follower, and he gave a sharp reply to all the reviews.

When you take advantage of the quiet in the week-end at the hand of the child, Kourt shared a photo on the playing golf course in a beautiful field located in Idaho. “Meanwhile, in the United States…“ video embedded in the label. A profile that is identified as @kimdashianwest, which is similar to the profile of the original Kim Kardashian on the social networking site, he made a comment that made reference to the criticism that we would receive it on the web. “Kourtney, it is because of this that people are talking about, which you’re not, girl, “ he wrote.

Well lady, the mother of Mason and Penelope saw it in a comment on the internet the opportunity to comment on the allegations, which only lives on the road. “We all have our own priorities. So, I’m going to make memories with my family and some amazing people while I live my life to the fullest, “ he said. And in the vein, the blood, the entrepreneur of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, Kourt still find a way to promote its brand of lifestyle, the “Poosh”. “The daily trip is on the horizon, I poosh“, completed, to be followed by an emoji, laughing. Which is most certain! Download.

In the midst of so many problems, Kourtney Kardashian is still you can expect a lot of followers, dear and lovely. Most recently, she has posted to the account for your brand, a picture of the bathing suit while on vacation in Italy. The click is the beautiful caught the attention of the fans, by the very fact of the advantage you have decided not to use a touch up to hide your stretch marks. Many followers were inspired by, and grateful for the gesture. “Thank you very much for the edit it to your stretch marks!!“ he wrote to a young man. “I love my little stretch marks“ said the daughter of Kris Jenner. Empowering the digital good that you called, you know, weeks?! Super cute!