Kourtney Kardashian has introduced a new look. The advantagethat he was well-known for their long black hair, she decided to radically change the look, and he showed it on Instagram in front of the mirror. “Don’t worry, I’ve ordered a new hood last night”.he wrote , referring to the emoji on the front cover of your mobile phone.

The older sister of Kim Kardashian38-year-old, the hair is visibly shorter and shorter.