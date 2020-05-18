Kylie Jenner and Stormi enjoy the journey of a mother and daughter in the snow

Kylie Jennerwho went on holiday with Him, Scott, has chosen a destination for ice cream to travel with your daughter Stormi Webster. Via Instagram, Case it showed that you are spending a few days in the snow….

The duo is currently enjoying a trip in the mountains next to your friend Yris Were and for your daughter. “Kylie is currently on a journey of a mother and daughter in the snow Stormi”confirmed a source from E! News.

“They are taking advantage of the the winter season to enjoy a cold one. Stormi is loving to be out in the snow for a few minutes. They are taking walks, and playing with the snow flakes. Then, they sit in front of the fireplace in the hotel to warm up”.

From the photos posted by Kylie On Instagram, it looks like the two of you are enjoying all the luxuries for a trip in the mountains, including the wine, the fireplace, walks in the snow, and even a bowling alley.