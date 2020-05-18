LEAK – Kim Kardashian pops up with the three hands in the new shot. And the fans do not excuse you

Kim Kardashian is once again in the midst of a laughing stock on social networks after publishing a photo in which appears with the three hands. The star of the reality tv show and the wife of Kanye West shared a picture ad for your line of beauty products, KKW Beauty, and manipulated digitally and it shows you a third hand in the middle of your hair.

In one of the pictures with the theme reptilian (the subtitle is “a poison”), is shared so much on Instagram, as on Twitter, Kardashian emerges from the back, with both of your hands as well, with the pattern of a snake in a bikini, under her nails and in her hair. By zooming in, the followers found themselves one hand between the strands of the hair.

“You left an extra hand in her hair”, “what is it?” They used to be the best in Photoshop” and “Photoshop is a great love of it” are just a few of the comments from the fans. You see in the image below.