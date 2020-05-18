Well-known for his role as an activist for the environment, and the actor Leonardo DiCaprio announced that this Monday (the 18th) for a donation of US$ 2 million to the National Park, Virunga, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (drc). The environmental reserve is currently closed until march, because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, and has lost a large part of its income is donated to the conservation of animals such as the gorilla-of-the-mountain, is currently under threat of extinction.

On April 12 the forest guards, a driver and four other people were killed in a massacre unparalleled in the african continent, in the environmental reserves.

The Virunga Fund, which was created by environmental groups, is aimed at providing assistance in this period, the Park is a protected area with the largest number of species of birds, mammals, and reptiles in the world.

In 2014, DiCaprio produced the documentary film “Virunga”, which is made available on Netflix.