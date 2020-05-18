Like A Boss | Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek are all having fun and laughing at the New Trailer for the series, Paramount

A new trailer for the Like A Boss it was released on the NSFW drugs, and home-made cakes! Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayekhave a lot of fun in the play.

Check it out:

The best of friends, Mia and Honey, Tiffany Haddish, and Rose Byrne) are living the best of their lives by managing her own cosmetics company, which they built from the very beginning. Unfortunately, they are all over and financially, and the prospects of a great value for the purchase of a major star in the industry of cosmetics, Claire de Luna (Salma Hayek) is just too tempting to pass up, at the expense of the friendship of Mel and Mia’s life. The business of beauty is about to get ugly.

LIKE A BOSS that also includes Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair and Karan Soni.

Like A Boss it hits theaters the americans on the 10th of January.