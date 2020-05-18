Lives today’s: Gusttavo Lima Ivete Sangalo, Claudia Leitte, Anitta, Katy Perry, Ana Carolina and more

Sextou out there? Have you decided what you are going to do in the evening?
Since the hasgtag #ficaemcasa became a word-of-order around the world, their Lives, and went on to be the program to change the day of the confinement is in a little bit lighter and cheerful. Lives are broadcast live audio and video over the Internet, through social media such as Instagram, Youtube, Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. Here is the list of the lives of the week.
Friday has become a traditional day of your lives, and to this day, the 15th of may is packed. And look, that is up to international recording artist. After a chat with Anitta, on Thursday (the 14th), Katy Perry will perform a live to talk about the release of the video for Daisies.
In the country, one of the King’s of Lives, there comes with it all: Gusttavo Lima takes the stage at the 21,but for a conversation with Instagram’s website, the Garden City Shopping centre. However, it doesn’t stop there, as the double Day, and Lara was also a promise to shake up the audience with their songs.
By Ana Carolina you will also want to know where the street my life with her”, and comes in at 21.
And, if you like, a link to the old one, the Molejão come up with anything for 20 hours.
See the full list of your lives!
15/05 (fri).
Katy Perry – 14 – Please click HERE
The Killers – 16 – Please click HERE
Day-and-Lara – 19 – Please click HERE
Gabriel, it has been pointed out – 19 – Please click HERE
Luedji big Zudizilla Home with Sesc são paulo) – 19 – Please click HERE
It’s Light, it is a tribute to Aldir Blanc – 19 – Please click HERE
Léo Magalhães) – 20 – Please click HERE
Swinging – 20 – Please click HERE
Body – 20 – Please click HERE
Pedro Sampaio – 20 – post-mortem takes place, and Please click HERE
Anitta, Claudia Leitte, Di, Ferrero, Dilsinho, Ivete Sangalo, Michel Teló, Vitor Kley, Up, Yasmin, the Saints, and much, much more – 21 – Please click HERE
Ana Carolina, 21 – Please click HERE
The Bahias, and the Cuisine of Minas gerais – 21 – Please click HERE
Gusttavo Lima – a 21 – Please click HERE
Ellen Oléria (the Festival of Culture at Home – 21: 30 – Please click HERE
16/05 (Saturday)
Lexa – 16 – Please click HERE
Alexandre Peixe – 18 – Please click HERE
Zé Neto e Cristiano – 18 – Please click HERE
Compassion – 20 – Please click HERE
Bruno & Marrone – 21 – Please click HERE
Rennan da Penha – 21 – Please click HERE
17/05, Sunday)
Wesley Safadão e Black – 16 – Please click HERE
Missed any of the live? We leave you the links here to the videos you already have so you don’t lose anything.
11/05 (Monday-Friday)
3030 – 19 – Please click HERE
Toninho Ferragutti (At Home with Sesc são paulo) – 19 – Please click HERE
Adam Black – 20h – Please click HERE
Thaide – 20 – Please click HERE
Bon Jovi, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, and many more at the festival to Rise Up in New York. – 20 – Please click HERE
Steve Aoki, Tony Hawk and Kelly Slater – 22h – Please click HERE
12/05 (Tue-fri)
Flávio Venturini – 16 – Please click HERE
Aline Barros – 17 – Please click HERE
Ná Ozzetti, with the participation of Dante Ozzetti (At Home with Sesc são paulo) – 19 – Please click HERE
Zeeba – 19 – Please click HERE
Dira Paes-with-Rita-Baptist – 19 – Please click HERE
A group of Good-Taste – 19: 30 – Please click HERE
Sampa Crew – 20 – Please click HERE
Zé Ricardo – 20 – Please click HERE
Rodrigo Santana – 20 – Please click HERE
Moses, Leon and Harold of Guimarães – 20 – Click HERE
Tigers Jaw – 21: 30 – Please click HERE
13/05 (Wednesday-Friday)
The grave – 16 – Please click HERE
Turma do Pagode – 18: 30 – Please click HERE
Josyara Home with Sesc são paulo) – 19 – Please click HERE
Cidade Negra – 19 – Please click HERE
Dave Matthews Band – 20 – Please click HERE
Marcelo Falcão – 20 – Please click HERE
Letrux – 21: 30 – Please click HERE
14/05 (on Thursday)
Alexandre Carlo, do Natiruts – 16 – Please click HERE
André Abujamra (At Home with Sesc são paulo) – 19 – Please click HERE
Kick the Beat, and John Vincent (Popload) – 19 – Please click HERE
Detonautas – 20 – Please click HERE
Jaloo – 20 – Please click HERE
Paul – 20 – Please click HERE
Humberto e Ronaldo – 20 – Please click HERE
Vanessa da Mata – 20 – Please click HERE
Paulinho Moska – 20 – Please click HERE
Milton’s Birth, the festival of The “New Gig” – 21 – Please click HERE
Fun7 – 21 – Please click HERE
Rachell Light, and the only one in the Country – 21 – Please click HERE
Lobao (the Festival of Culture at Home – 21: 30 – Please click HERE