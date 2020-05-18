“Meat and French fries,” explains Halle Berry on my belly protrudes

By
Soniya Jaiswal
-
0
17


The actress has spawned rumors of a new pregnancy after her with his hand on my belly on the ball of the Chrysalis the Butterfly, in Los Angeles, has denied the information

  • separator
  • separator

At the age of 50 years old, Halle Berry caught our attention to come up with a few extra pounds out of the ballroom for the gala annual Chrysalis Butterfly em Los Angeles, california, in the United States, on Saturday (3). The actress is sentenced to pay a US$ 16 billion in pension, has spawned rumors of a third pregnancy because of the body shape. However, those rumors have been denied by a representative of it to the “Page Six”. “This is completely false. It does not, you are pregnant”. On his Instagram, the Hall presented its views on the matter, and denied that I am pregnant again.

“A girl can eat meat, and French fries?”, quipped the actress, the mother of Nahla, 9-year-old marriage with Gabriel Aubry, and Maceo, 3, Olivier Martinez.


See also

See also:

Maiara films of Fernando cooking up for this summer, and it shall melt: ‘a beautiful Thing this”

PurePeople

  • separator

READ MORE:  The son of Halle Berry, is the target of homophobia, after playing in high heels
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here