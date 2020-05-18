Or systemic lupus or rheumatoid arthritis. Make sure you understand the disease, Kardashian – News,

Or systemic lupus or rheumatoid arthritis. Socialite Kim Kardashian, 38, has psoriatic arthritis. The results were revealed by his doctor, Daniel Wallace, this week on the reality tv show of their family Keeping Up with The Kardashians.

She was crying when I found out that I could have lupus, which affects other celebrities, such as actress Selena Gomez, who has done a kidney transplant because of the disease, and has shown relief to say, in the case of a disease is “serious”.

But, according to the rheumatologist, Marcelo Pinheiro, Coordinator of the Commission of the Espondiloartrites of the Brazilian Society of Rheumatology, and the three auto-immune diseases, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis can be mild and severe.

“A lot of people think that lupus is on the end of the world, because there is a belief that it can kill you. Really, it can affect internal organs such as the heart and the kidney, progressing to renal failure, but there are less severe cases. Ever psoriatic arthritis can be mild, but it can also be very serious, causing deformation and loss of functionality of the hands and feet,” he says.

In December of last year, Kim had announced that she had psoriasis. The disease would have manifested itself about ten years ago. Now, the new analysis shows that the disease develops in to psoriatic arthritis, which is a condition that manifests itself by itching and flaking of the skin and also pain in the joints.

The arthritis sets in for a few

The skin lesions achieve is mainly cotovoelos and your knees, but all over the body can be affected. The joints are the most afatedas are the hands, feet, and spine. “On the spur of the calcaneus, for example, it may be a sign of psoriatic arthritis. Often, the patient has a lesion of the skin, and joint pain, but there is such a relationship, and that the disease goes unnoticed. At times, you feel that the pain is not because he has done a lot of cleaning or it is the fault of the mattress,” he said.

Like all autoimmune disease in psoriatic arthritis, the immune system treats the body as a stranger, thereby generating an inflammatory response to defend the body. “It recognizes on the skin and in the joints as it is not under your name”.

The inflammation that occurs in the entese, the point of connection between the tendon and the bone. “In 80% of patients, the arthritis is going to set up camp on an individual basis. Only 20% of psoriasis, and arthritis happen at the same time.

The rheumatologist explained that only about 30% of people with psoriasis will develop arthritis, and the peak of the disease occurs just at this stage of their lives, between 30 and 50 years of age.

“About 80% of the patients in the psorísae involve the nails and the scalp, and you will have arthritis. It is now well established that the nail is the sequel to the tendon that moves the finger that is closest to the pivot on the tip of your finger,” he said.

Psoriasis manifests itself on the nails through from the back, and white patches that resemble ringworm. Already at the hairline by the middle of caspas pink with a red border. “The people who have the condition suffer from a lot of discrimação, for those who don’t know do you think that it is a contagious disease, but it’s not,” he said.

Pine points out that there are several risk factors for developing arthritis as they are for smoking and obesity. The other aspect is the emotional stress. “The main trigger of the disease is the emotional stress, but that’s not all. You need to be born with a susceptibility to the disease.

The diagnosis and treatment of

The examination is done for you by Kim Kardashian, which made it possible for one of the three auto-immune diseases is called the FAN (a factor antinúcleo), which is deteca the presence of auto-antibodies.

“This examination is isolated, it does not provide a diagnosis, it is necessary for the other data in the form of a jigsaw puzzle. Kim Kardashian has made an ultrasound of the joints that were hurting and this has helped to close the analysis.

According to Pine, the area of the treatment of arthritis-psoriatic arthritis-is the most promising of rheumatology. “There is an arsenal, a giant in medicine, ranging from creams to the skin, and exposure to radiation ultraviola to the immunosuppressive drugs, drugs that are revolutionary, called organic because they are mainly developed within the “x-men” with the same principle as for the vaccination, just in time to boost the immune system, block the roads,” he says. These medicines are held in the unlocking process of the inflammation,” he says.

These medicines to control and prevent the transfer of disease, and are considered to be high-priced, it is already offered by the unified health system-SUS (sistema único de Saúde), says the rheumatologist.

