Post-pandemic: To be a philosopher, health care, and education to the public, will be valued in the future

For the doctor of philosophy, and president twice of the Anpof (National Association of Postgraduate studies in Philosophy) by Marcelo Carvalho, a new coronavirus is called to our sympathy, and our selfishness and to develop into the company. In an interview with the The Metro Newspaper the professor at the Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo, brazil), said that the pandemic is expected to enhance the debate on the health care and education to the public, even though right now it is causing more division than unity.

As you can see, the behavior of the brazilian pandemic?

The novelty lies in two main aspects. The first one is to bring up the possibility of the death to the daily lives of us all. The other one is the distance which it is necessary, but it involves the absurdity of us to be with them forever. This brings a great deal of restructuring, and feelings. The behavior of the brazilian was then that we saw in other countries, and it has been marked by an anxiety, a very strong one. The hiv pandemic, especially in the first few weeks, led to an experience of living in a society, how we are connected to one another. I’m sorry this is too much for the way that governments have dealt with this and have the people walk into an environment in which we live in, the isolation, illness, and bereavement in social conflict. Rather than bring us together, at a certain point, that experience is clearly shared with the company. It doesn’t have to be that way. We arrive at the absurdity that I know of grief, or if you will have compassion for each other turned into an attitude of lying in the political arena, of being for or against this or that.

There is a major concern, with the next one, we open the hand, we are free to the community. How have you seen them?

In a way, yes, there is a concern that we may be vectors, and we can take care of the most vulnerable people, but it was accompanied by a fear of the individual, very large, and the increase in the charge for the support. But this is the same situation as well as a self. A portion of the speech against the quarantine, and the re-opening if it presents itself in a way irresponsible, something like: “I’m afraid not, and I don’t want to be hurt by it.

The solidarity and the selfishness that exist right now can become a learning experience?

Transformed we will be, inevitably, in the way that we deal with the basics of day-to-day, with other people, and even death. I’m not necessarily optimistic to assume that a pandemic has affected human nature, or which, as a society, we are the best. I think that this is possible, and vice versa, as well. Brazil has lived through the experience of losing a way of life based on solidarity. We are a society who feeds on a daily basis and the conflict that brought them to positions of policy into a discussion of the science. It just shows how much of the experience of the disease does not lead, necessarily, to overcome the differences. The most severe disagreements and antagonisms that are currently being replicated in the debate on the new coronavirus.

In the adult, it would seem, convinced, by the developments in medical science and a healthy lifestyle, it is possible to ‘stretch’ the life. The covid-19 have shown that we are most vulnerable. The perception of the finite, will be affected?

In a general sense, we live today in the sense that life is going to be fairly long. It is different from the generations, not too far away, on the death of the young was more common. This is going to change it for the world. We lived in something of the way of the collective at the beginning of the quarantine, but all that is left is a little bit like the experience of it, that is, in the sense that it is necessary to go back to the essentials and find out what is the most important thing in life, downgrading the value of some of the other stuff. The first big scare of the quarantine, has led to this in a strong way.

Look for the essence that has made the people to understand the reason for things as simple as washing your hands, and turn several times to our parents.

Those who are in the cities, transformed by the pandemic are being driven to a life more connected to what is strictly necessary for the basic. The lack of contact also results in the restoration of relations, the discovery of the importance of co-existence. Perhaps this is not for everyone, but in the end there are many people who have discovered these simple things, how do you find a grocery in the neighborhood. All the shops are closed and we needed to do virtual shopping, that would bring about the facility, but are on a bit of a paradox: I can’t order something from far-off places, but it is difficult to find in the internet the shop around the corner, which is where I wanted to buy it. I can’t move the economy far away from me, but I won’t be able to deal with the one who is always by my side. This is the experience of the pandemic is also causing us to rediscover the life of the community.

The covid-19 came as part of the world, he sought to accelerate privatization of a public good, but the crisis has reinforced the importance of the terms of service are strong. He believes that the reduction of the role of the state, it will be reviewed?

Your argument has no reason to question the basic services that the state provides health care and education, in particular. There was sufficient discussion on the privatisation of the health of the unified health system-SUS (sistema único de Saúde), is now a major weapon in Brazil have to fight against the hiv pandemic. Without this service, the data would be much more dramatic. This shows that the provision of health care by the state is fundamental, and is not to be missed, with all of the problems that the software has. But I don’t think this is true in a general way, to the role of the state. The origins of the crisis in 2008, it was the working of an economy in which the market is unregulated, with no oversight from the state. It came to a crisis, and how to solve? The state was an interference with full funding. The reading of it was that he was in need of the state to set boundaries, because if we drop the market on its own, it generates the absurd. But this wasn’t it. He passed the circle of the crisis and took up with the liberal agenda in a more radical way of disposal of the state’s approach to public spending as a bad. I don’t think it will be different this time, except for the health of the public. To resume in the future as an example of what we are living today is going to be a convincing way to defend against it.

And in education?

For over two decades, we see a slow process of the introduction of the technology. As a general rule, it is an additional means to propose the activities, but the class is the class with the teacher and the students in the classroom. The insulation on the played instantly, in the reverse situation, that of not having the room available to you. All of the schools have been forced to look for alternatives, but that education has been so poor. For this reason, the world is a school of quality in which it operates, is the distance you will be engavetada. We will have a discussion that is more mature, because we will leave behind the delusion that it can replace the more traditional means in education. There are some things that you can do with the technology, yes, but we have to understand the need for a central value on the grounds of the school.