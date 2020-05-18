Rumor has it that he succeeds, Shakira, and Jennifer Lopez in the Super Bowl? It’s one of the rumors currently in the us Today

Rumor has it that it will happen to Shakira, and Jennifer Lopez is on the issue of the 2021 Super Bowl? It’s one of the rumors currently in the U.S., and has been enhanced by the Tampa Bay Times newspaper in Tampa, Florida, where he is one of the most popular events in the U.S., is being held on the 7th day of February in the next year or so. “If she’s preparing for new music, this would be the perfect place to display them,” says a publication of the northern states of america, it turns out, however, that other possible candidates.

If the Commissioner does not accept the hypothetical invitation, Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Drake, Rihanna, and Ariana Grande are among the other artists who are being considered for it to succeed, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The end of the season in the National Football League (NFL), the major league of american football from the USA, it is one of the moments in sports this year. The Who, Madonna, The Black Eyed Peas, Thus a big bang, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Prince, Maroon 5, U2, and Lady Gaga is already there and working.