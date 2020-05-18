Starring Emma Stone, “Cruella”, which is more of a live-action movie from Disney, has a new name

One of the most iconic villains of the Disney world, Cruella de Vil, you’ll have your very own movie. Famous for 101 dalmatians, all the way long “Cruella”expected to arrive in theaters on December 23, 2020, is one of the gambling of live-action in the studio, only this year it has launched a “Dumbo,“ “Aladdin,” and more recently “The Lion King” – that there is also a list of top-grossing, with more than$1 billion raised.

To dress up the look of the black and white one that’s already been eternalized in the past 22 years, in the paintings by Glenn Close, in a real version of “101 Dalmatians”, the choice went Emma Stonewhich, for fans of movie musicals, is especially remembered for his work in “La La Land ” – Singing Boys“ from 2016, as a character Mia Dolan, a role that has earned him the most significant awards in the Best Actress in the film as an academy award, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a SAG Award.