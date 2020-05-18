Taylor Swift has a special “City of the Lover,” and features live tracks

– ADVERTISING

It was aired on Sunday night (the 17th), the north american and ABC, the special “Taylor Swift: the City of the Lover the Concert”. The presentation is part of the release of the album “Lover”, which was launched by Taylor in August of 2019.

Recorded in September of last year, in Paris, the city of love, City of the Lover” aired right after the American Idol finale. The presentation was attended by 15 of the songs on the list, seven of which were released yesterday to a streaming version of the live -: “I”, “The Archer”, “Death By A Thousand Cuts”, “Cornelia Street”, “Daylight”, “You Need To Calm Down,” and “the Lover” (“The Man” had been released previously). Listen to it on the player, that is available at the end of the text.

Missed out on the live launch, and for the special televised “Blank Space,” “I Knew You Were Trouble”, “Love Story,” “Style,” and other hits for the singer to appear in concert in Paris, which is part of the catalog of his former record label, Big Machine, recently acquired by the manager, Scooter Braun.

Shortly after the screening of “the City of a Lover,” the album’s “Lover” – the seventh studio album by the Taylor – back at the TOP 5 at iTunes in north america. According to the web site – Taylor Swift In Brazilthe presentation has been made available in its entirety on each of the platforms Hulu, Disney and a+ e METAL Music (you can watch it for free without any registration, at the latest).

