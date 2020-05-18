Taylor-Swift-shows-new look with tinted hair – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Taylor Swift (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Taylor Swift came up with a new look at the photos on social media on Sunday, the 17th. In the mood for summer, which starts in June in the United States, and she showed off her brightly coloured, with highlights of pink and blue, and the shirt as they arrive.

The publication was to promote the viewing of their show in Paris on TV. “I’m animda to see our show in Paris tonight, where the show City of the Lover going in the air,” she wrote. “The ultimate release party from the album that I could ever wish for. I love you all, guys,” he said.

From the album Lover, was released in August of last year.

Taylor Swift (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

You’ve tapped into the Beauty of Everything today? Every day has a new rating of the product in the most diverse platform in the beauty of the country.