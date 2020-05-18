The 8 films that are as much of a show



It is a time of difficult social isolation. Many of the shows in which they were marked to occur between the months of march-may have been delayed or canceled, but fans of music do not necessarily have to be away from that love.

There are great movies, with the soundtracks of the matches that you can attend without leaving the comfort and security of your home, and it was with this in mind, the Cinema10 joined us at the Movies to make a list of recommendations of must-sees, whether it is from the biographies on the artists, the incredible, or the fictions that they knew how to use songs to enhance their stories.

Released in theaters in the year 2018, the musical biopic tells the story of Freddie Mercury (played by Rami Malek) and his rise as lead vocalist of the rock band Queen, who lived during the height of his career in the late 70’s.

However, in the meantime, the band is a hit in the top of the stage, the members are facing problems with behind-the-scenes as the flamboyant, the Mercury begins to spiral out of control, with Brian, Roger and John, and having to juggle the fame, and with his own personal problems.



Fans of Elton John, you can get to know more about your experience with this cinebiografia full of good music, including the winner of the academy award for Best Original Song for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again”.

The story presents the career of Reginald Dwight’s (Taron Egerton) on the way to stardom as one of the greatest names in the history of pop music, but don’t leave the agenda to the complicated, such as the memories of a tough childhood and his discovery of his sexuality.



If the first movie has already brought in a lot of the music is good, the sequel is a continuation of the show, with its excellent soundtrack, which is marked by the Cr. “Blue Sky,” Fox on the Run, Wham Bam Shang-A-Lang and other songs.

The script has also not been left behind in the sense of quality, would bring together an unlikely team for an adventure to a more family-friendly than ever, involving the true father of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and it’s a lot of action.



The winner of the academy award for Best Original score, this musical has won many fans all around the world, and with its launch there in 2016, and music The City of the Stars and Another Day of Sun they have appeared on the playlists of many of the spectators.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in the cast, the film tells the story of a concert pianist, and an actress who fall in love, but the relationship is seemingly perfect, you will also find your weaknesses in the midst of the struggle for fame and success in the Los Angeles area.



Who’s to say that it’s a film of action, which may not be of your musical moments? Edgar Wright has done a great job in addressing this long-standing, and that the music for Steven Price, we have updated the settings.

In the story, the Baby (Ansel Elgort) has been working as a pilot in the escape. It may be quiet for a while, but the phone is always plugged in has had many hits that become your soundtrack while on the “outside” is facing problems in his personal life, the romantic and the professional.



Mamma Mia! she had already won over the audience with their musical, theatrical, and was originally shown at the end of 1999. The name is inspired by the folk music of the group ABBA, the success of the Swedish ‘ 70s, and the whole of this part of his narrative is accompanied by a soundtrack taken from the discography of the group.

The film was released in 2008, and it brings you Maryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried in the lead roles. In the story, Donna owns a hotel in the Greek islands, and has been involved in organizing for the marriage of their daughter, Sophie, not knowing what the girl is doing, by inviting three former lovers of her mother for the party, in the hope of finding out who her real father is.



Footloose – Crazy Rhythm was a huge hit in the theatres in 1984, and gained a little in the beginning of the last decade, with both the script and the direction by Craig Brewer. The new version is not left out of the love for the music, while presenting the narrative in a way that is more contemporary to the current generation.

In the story, and Ren has just lost a mother, and go into the interior to live with his aunt and uncle’s, where dancing and rock music are banned by the minister. Be willing to fight for his love for the music, Ren, moves to town with her dance moves, which did not pass unnoticed, even through This, she was the daughter of a minister.



The beauty and the Beast, was a folk music entertainment released in 1991 by walt Disney and his take on the live-action movie, which hit theaters in 2017 and it also has a concert quality sound with the new versions of the Belle, Beauty and the Beast (Tale of The Old all The Time, Be Our Guest and Gaston.

The story you are already familiar with: the Beautiful (Emma Watson), to discover that his father has been captured by a fearsome Beast (Dan Stevens) offers to stay at their place, but are trapped in the castle and ends up getting to know a side of some unimaginable creature, that it is in fact a cursed prince, and that you will only be able to be saved if you find that you love.

