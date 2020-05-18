The beautiful Charli XCX, Katy Perry-Smith on the launch of the week #36

The week kicks off with an artists ‘ inspiration. Last Friday (the 15th), several of the singers have presented their new work, and Enjoy the ride if you bring a list of the hottest, most diverse genres. The highlight is the new single from the Jonas Brothers, the-heat-of-Katy-Perry-and-Norah Jones ‘ new albums, and albums, Melim, and Charli XCX. Check it out.

“BREAKING THE SYSTEM” – GAAB, MC HARIEL E MC DON JUAN

Gaab, MC Hariel e MC Don Juan come together to show the daily life in the favelas (shantytowns). In contrast to the show-offs, “Breaking the System” there is a story in which the performers are stopped by a police officer, telling of the racial prejudice and the people of the periphery, throughout the whole country. Check it out.