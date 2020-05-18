The brand of make-up from Selena Gomez, will have more than 50 shades of a base – Coat of Glamour

+



Selena Gomez already showed the world that their brand of beauty Rare Beauty this will gain the support of all the women in the world. Recently, the actress and singer told me that the line will be in addition to the lip gloss, concealer, eye shadow, eye liner and mascara for her eyelashes… the 50-shades-of-use.

Selena Gomez (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

In an interview with will and Amy Schumer for the Interview, Selena said that her goal with the brand, is to enhance the self-confidence of every woman. “I want to start a conversation with them about how you feel as well. It’s not necessarily that you need these things to feel beautiful. For people of my generation, I have all this pressure to adhere to the standards, and I wanted to create a line that aliviasse a little bit of this“ he told her.

