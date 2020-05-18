The concerts of Taylor Swift, they are rescheduled due to a coronavirus

Taylor Swift it had been announced, in 2019, the date for performance of the Lover Fest in Brazilthat would be held on the 18th and 19th of July, in the year 2020. But it has been recently announced in the social networks, the singer, and that shows both in Brazil and in the United States this year, and they were all cancelled because of the pandemic coronavirusesand would be rescheduled for the new year.

There was a suspicion of the whole of the version this was supposed to happen, as much in Brazil as in the USA the indication is for the the isolation of the horizontal and, accordingly, a singer-songwriter that uses your social networks to help fans, and asking everyone to stay home.

That was the message he left, along with a photo from the press release:

I am so sorry that I will not be able to see you in concert this year, but I do know that this is the right decision. Please stay healthy and safe. Hope to see you on stage as soon as I can, but for now, the important thing is to commit to such a quarantine, for the sake of all of us.

The image posted on the social networks, the singer was announcing the cancellation of the show. Photo-Reproduction.

A short time after, the singer posted the picture on his social networking page ” – Taylor Swift in Brazil has put in the translation, and also the information about the tickets for the show here:

The fight against the Covid-19 is an unexpected challenge for the community as a whole and the safety and well-being of the fans, they should always be the top priority.

Health organizations and governments around the world are seriously limiting the large mass of people for an indefinite period of time. With so many of the events that have already dropped from the world, and in accordance with the directives of health officials to keep the fans safe, and to help in the prevention of the spread of the Covid-19, unfortunately, it has been decided to cancel all live shows for Taylor Swift and the performances of the year.

The shows in the United States and Brazil will be rescheduled for 2021dates to be announced later this year. Tickets purchased to these shows are going to be transferred to the new date without the purchasers need to do anything else.

For those of you who want to be refunded for the tickets that were bought for the Lover Fest in the USthey will be available starting on the first day of may, in accordance with the terms of Ticketmaster. Please wait for an email from Ticketmaster with instructions on how to make a claim for a refund. For information on all of the performance dates, go to TaylorSwift.com.

Thank you for understanding, we want to see all of you, both physically and emotionally, in the future. According to the bottom of the image, which heralded the cancellation of the show

For the most part, the fans, for the delay in the announcement given by the fact that the Taylor was waiting to know the official stance of their organizations, as encaminharia the picture of the pandemic, and also to the positioning of the film festivals in which she would, with the vast majority, if not all, of it being cancelled, it was decided that it was best to do the same thing.

And just like in her career, she has only canceled one show, with no reschedule date, she has ensured that this year is going to be announced the new dates for the coming year.

And, just like Ticketmaster, a Ticket 4 Fun has already given its opinion. Tickets will still be valid for the next year, and should post to your site, the refund policy is for those who wish to have their money back.

The website for the Tickets Is Fun on the Lover Fest for BR. Photo-Reproduction.

Now, for the fans, and what remains to be done is to wait or the refund policy, or the new date is in 2021.

