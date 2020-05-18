The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, begins the process of change of sex and Lifestyle

Shiloh Jolie Pitt the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt began treatment to change his sex. The girl’s 11-year-old is doing a hormone replacement for to stop all the changes in the female body.

Angelina said in an interview on the Oprah Winfrey show in 2008, when he was only two years old, Shiloh asked to be called John. By age four, children have enjoyed dressing up as a boy, and it was said to the parents that you would like to be a child.

Shiloh will be accompanied by a counselor throughout the process.